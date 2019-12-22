Indonesia: Anti-graft agency’s supervisory council members take oaths
Five members of Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) supervisory council took their oaths of office before President Joko Widodo in Jakarta on December 20.
President Joko Widodo speaks at a press conference in Jakarta in April. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Jakarta (VNA) – Five members of Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) supervisory council took their oaths of office before President Joko Widodo in Jakarta on December 20.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, President Joko Widodo hoped the KPK will be a fair and transparent agency to oppose wrongdoings and eradicate corruption that is posing a great threat to Indonesia’s economy.
He believed the new KPK president and all commissioners would coordinate well with other supervisory bodies to make breakthroughs in anti-graft operation.
Insp. Gen. Firli Bahuri, former South Samutra Police chief was voted by the House of Representatives as the new KPK president.
In September, Indonesia’s parliament approved changes to a law overseeing the Corruption Eradication Commission, one of the country’s most respected agencies.
Under the new law, the agency will be overseen by an Oversight Council, handpicked by President Joko Widodo, and investigators will lose their right to wiretap suspects without a warrant.
Since its establishment in 2002, the KPK has operated independently with legislative and law enforcement and judicial sectors of Indonesia./.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, President Joko Widodo hoped the KPK will be a fair and transparent agency to oppose wrongdoings and eradicate corruption that is posing a great threat to Indonesia’s economy.
He believed the new KPK president and all commissioners would coordinate well with other supervisory bodies to make breakthroughs in anti-graft operation.
Insp. Gen. Firli Bahuri, former South Samutra Police chief was voted by the House of Representatives as the new KPK president.
In September, Indonesia’s parliament approved changes to a law overseeing the Corruption Eradication Commission, one of the country’s most respected agencies.
Under the new law, the agency will be overseen by an Oversight Council, handpicked by President Joko Widodo, and investigators will lose their right to wiretap suspects without a warrant.
Since its establishment in 2002, the KPK has operated independently with legislative and law enforcement and judicial sectors of Indonesia./.