Jakarta’s Food Security, Maritime Affairs, and Agriculture (KPKP) Office has asked people to report any sudden poultry deaths. (Photo:ANTARA)

Jakarta (VNA) - The Jakarta Food Security, Maritime Affairs, and Agriculture (KPKP) Office of Indonesia has implemented biosecurity procedures to prevent the potential spread of clade 2.3.4.4b of the H5N1 virus or bird flu in the capital city.



Head of the Jakarta KPKP Office Suharini Eliawati on March 3 informed it is carrying out biosecurity procedures at centres of poultry farming, delivery, or even during the unloading and loading of livestock to prevent the spread of the bird flu.

She said that Jakarta's need for poultry is reaching one million heads per day, therefore, the supervision of the movement of poultry from other regions to Jakarta needs to be made stricter as the city is not a poultry-producing region.



Eliawati further noted that the alertness is also focused on poultry slaughterhouses. Other biosecurity efforts implemented by Jakarta are maintaining the cleanliness of cages, carrying out disinfection, and wearing masks while in contact with poultry.



The Jakarta KPKP Office has asked the community to report to the office, including its regional offices, if they come across any sudden poultry deaths.



The symptoms of bird flu in poultry include a red-black or blue and swollen comb, which can be accompanied by bleeding of thick blood at the tip. In addition, bleeding can also occur in areas of the skin that are not covered with feathers, especially on the shins of the legs.



Another sign is the sudden death of poultry in large numbers without any signs of illness or with slight signs of paralysis./.