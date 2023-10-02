World WB cuts growth forecasts for East Asia, Pacific The World Bank (WB) has slightly lowered the growth forecast for developing East Asia and Pacific to 5% in 2023 from the April prediction of 5.1%.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced on October 2 that it has officially put into operation a high-speed railway line, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia, which connects the capital Jakarta to the city of Bandung.

Indonesia plans to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Malaysia to develop an electric vehicle (EV) battery factory in Samalaju industrial park, according to the Indonesian Consul in Malaysia's Kuching city, Raden Sigit Witjaksono.

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone has instructed relevant agencies to expedite the drafting of a strategy on rare earth metals and other minerals, to ensure proper management of mining operations in the country, reported Vientiane Times.