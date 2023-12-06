Indonesia approves LNG investment plan
The Indonesian government has approved the revised plan of development (POD) for the Abadi liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the Masela Block, which includes a carbon capture storage (CCS) facility slated to begin operations in 2030.
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif said the investment and operational costs of the project were expected to total around 34.74 billion USD, including 1.08 billion USD for construction of CCS infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Director General of Oil and Gas under the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Tutuka Ariadji expressed his hope that the project will be put into operation soon, and in line with the Government’s efforts to realise the net-zero target.
The Abadi LNG project is expected to produce at its peak 9.5 million tonnes of LNG a year, 150 million standard cubic feet per day of pipe gas and 35,000 barrels of condensate per day, upstream regulator data showed.
The project, in which Japanese oil and gas company Inpex is the lead investor, has faced years of delay due to various changes, from moving the project onshore to accommodate the government's request and change contractors.
Inpex will develop the Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) of the floating LNG facility for the project besides building the floating, production storage and offloading (FPSO)facilities, and subsea, umbilical, risers and flowlines (SURF) in 2024./.