World Lao media spotlights Vietnamese NA Chairman’s visit Lao media on December 5 and 6 gave extensive coverage of Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s working trip to Laos to attend the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.

World Vietnamese top legislator’s Thailand visit helps lift bilateral ties to new height: Expert The upcoming official visit to Thailand from December 7-10 by Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue is of great significance in lifting the two countries’ relations to a new height, Thai journalist Kavi Chongkittavorn, an experienced expert in regional affairs, has said.

World Thai government approves 225-million-USD scheme to tackle PM2.5 pollution Thailand’s government has greenlighted incentives worth 8 billion THB (225 million USD) for sugarcane farmers who agree to cut fresh sugarcane without burning the residue, a move aimed at helping reduce the amount of PM2.5 dust in the 2022-2023 harvest year.