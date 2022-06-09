Indonesia 's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Jakarta on June 6. (Photo: ANTARA/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) - The Indonesia-Australia climate change partnership will push investment in new and clean energy, Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has said.



The long-lasting relations between Indonesia and Australia must be made deeper, he said at a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on June 6, adding that they must bring about concrete progress.



“The leadership of Prime Minister Anthony in the future will represent a key moment to explore new opportunities. We laud the decision to revive the Australia-Indonesia climate change partnership as announced today," Hartarto said in a written statement obtained by Antara news agency.



The issue of energy transition has become one of the main topics at Indonesia’s G20 Presidency this year. The first roadmap for net-zero emissions (NZE) will be launched soon, with support from the International Energy Agency’s (IEA’s) Clean Energy Transition Programme funded by Australia.



According to IEA’s analysis, Indonesia’s migration to NZE may attract additional clean investment of as much as 2 billion USD per year until 2030 and create more than 900,000 jobs.



The official affirmed that projects with global and regional impacts must become the core of Indonesia’s shift toward NZE. He also welcomed Australia’s green hydrogen projects in Indonesia, which will be ready this year.



The smart solution led by industry must also push for common efforts to achieve a stronger supply chain, he said.



Hartarto said he hopes for Prime Minister Anthony’s support to help mobilise and open more investments in new, clean energy that will encourage productivity improvement, innovation, job opportunities, and economic growth./.