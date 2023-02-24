Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani has a bilateral meeting with Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann on the sidelines of the G20 conference in India. (Photo: ANTARA/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani had a bilateral meeting with Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann on the sidelines of a G20 conference in India.

According to an official statement on February 24, the Indonesian Ministry of Finance said that at the bilateral meeting, the two sides discussed several priority agendas of Indonesia, ASEAN and India which holds the G20 presidency in 2023.

These agendas comprise the ASEAN Chairmanship and ASEAN 3 Co-Chairmanship 2023, Finance Track G20 2023, Inclusive Forum on Carbon Mitigation Approaches (IFCMA), and OECD Economic Survey of Indonesia 2023.



Mulyani noted in the statement that OECD has frequently assisted Indonesia, such as supporting Indonesia's G20 Presidency last year and supporting the G20 Ministerial Symposium on Tax and Development. In addition, Indonesia and OECD collaborated to hold the G20 Infrastructure Investors Dialogue in 2022.

She revealed that Indonesia proposed three Strategic Thrusts and three Priority Economic Deliverables (PED) for this year's ASEAN Presidency and Co-Chairmanship ASEAN 3 in 2023 in order to bolster inclusive economic recovery and growth and strengthening the resiliency of ASEAN's stable and sustainable financial sector, including cooperation in the issues of climate change, energy transition, and digitalisation.

The minister expressed her hope that the cooperation between Indonesia and OECD would continue to be maintained, especially in realising the vision of global prosperity./.