Indonesia busts 77 online gambling cases in nine months
Ahmad Ramadhan, head of the Public Information Bureau of the Indonesian National Police (Photo: tempo.co)Jakarta (VNA) - Since the outset of this year, 77 online gambling cases with 130 suspects have been detected in Indonesia, according to the Indonesian National Police.
Ahmad Ramadhan, head of the Public Information Bureau of the Indonesian National Police, said that the two most recent cases were reported in September, with 42 suspects involved.
Some of the websites used by the syndicate were Hotel Slot 88, Auto Cuan 88, Jaya Slot 28, Oscar 28, and Sera 77.
They promoted the sites through Facebook, Twitter, and even boldly displayed it in Suara Indonesia, he said, adding that some were utilising fake accounts to persuade people.
The national police have cooperated with the Ministry of Communication and Informatics to tackle the online gambling issue through a memorandum of understanding to take down online gambling sites./.