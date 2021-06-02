World Thailand fears COVID-19 risk from East, Laos boosts screening of arrivals The Thai Government is keeping an eye on a recent influx of people from Cambodia into its eastern border province of Sa Kaeo amid concern that many of them may be infected with COVID-19, while Laos plans to step up the screening of all people entering the country.

World Thailand’s cross-border trade up 26.7 percent in four months Thailand’s cross-border trade rose by 26.7 percent in the first four months of this year, raising its government's confidence that such trade will grow by 3-6 percent in 2021 after declining 1.7 percent last year.

World Vietnamese rice accounts for 84 percent of Philippines’ rice imports The Philippines imported close to 800,000 tonnes of rice in the first four months of this year, of which Vietnamese rice accounted for 84 percent.