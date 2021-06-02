Indonesia calls for appointment of ASEAN’s envoy on Myanmar
Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has called on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to immediately appoint a special envoy on Myanmar, more than a month after the group agreed steps to try to solve resolve the political crisis in the country.
Speaking at a video press conference in Jakarta on June 2, Marsudi said the appointment of a special envoy should be done immediately and communications with all parties must be maintained.
Dialogue should be encouraged to solve the crisis in the Southeast Asian nation, she said.
ASEAN comprises 10 member countries. Myanmar joined the group in 1997.
In early February, in a statement, ASEAN called on the sides to seek dialogue and reconciliation to bring the situation back to normal soon. The statement highlighted the importance of ASEAN member states’ political stability in achieving peace, stability, and prosperity for the ASEAN Community.
At the ASEAN Leaders' Meeting on April 24 in Jakarta, ASEAN leaders reached the “five-point consensus” on Myanmar, which demands an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties shall exercise utmost restraint.
The consensus underlined the need to carry out constructive dialogue among all parties to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people, and appoint a special envoy of the ASEAN Chair as a mediator to promote the dialogue process and provide humanitarian assistance through the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre).
ASEAN’s Chairman and Secretary-General has planned to travel to Myanmar in the coming days to monitor the implementation of the five-point consensus./.