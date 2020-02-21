World Thailand steps up state investment amid COVID-19 impacts Thailand is planning to pour 400 billion baht (12.66 billion USD) of state investment into the economy in the second quarter of this year after the passage of the delayed 3.2-trillion-baht (101.1 billion USSD) annual budget bill for fiscal 2020.

World Indonesia focuses on human resources development The Manpower Ministry of Indonesia has announced a funding of 5.2 trillion Rp (about 380 million USD) for vocational training centres nationwide to improve the quality of human resources.

World Thailand’s Future Forward Party dissolved Thailand’s Constitutional Court on February 21 issued a verdict dissolving the Future Forward Party (FFP).