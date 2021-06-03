Indonesia ends efforts to salvage sunken submarine
The Indonesian Navy on June 2 announced to end of its efforts to salvage the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine that sank off the coasts of Bali in April, killing all 53 crewmembers.
The Indonesian Navy on June 2 announced to end of its efforts to salvage the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine that sank off the coasts of Bali in April, killing all 53 crewmembers.
The decision was made following Indonesia’s meeting with Chinese navy partners. In a brief statement, the Indonesian navy decribed the salvage as not an easy task and very risky, without elaborating.
Indonesia lifted up some important parts of the submarine over the past month.
KRI Nanggala-402 with 53 crew members on board sank off the coasts of Bali during a torpedo firing exercise on April 21. The over 40-year-old submarine was found split into three pieces on the sea bed after five days of search efforts. Indonesia’s efforts to savage the submarine received support from China, Singapore, Australia and the US.
Investigations are underway to find out the reason behind the incident./.
