Indonesia expects to exit COVID-19 in next February
Indonesia’s Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin expressed his optimism that Indonesia would be able to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic if there are no spike in cases until February 2023.
A view of the international terminal at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, Badung, Bali, on September 29, 2022. (Photo: Antara)Jakarta (VNA)
The minister said he hopes that health protocols and vaccination will be maintained and the pandemic will continue its declining trend.
Sadikin explained that if Indonesia can go through the December 2022-February 2023 period with a declining count in COVID-19 cases, then it would become a country with no surge in COVID-19 cases for a period of 12 months.
The first case of COVID-19 in Indonesia was confirmed in March 2020. According to data from the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, as of October 13, 2022, the nation has recorded 6,452,078 COVID-19 cases, 6,276,589 recoveries, and 158,263 deaths./.