World Indonesia considered bright spot of global economy Indonesia is a bright spot of the global economy amid risks of economic contraction facing many countries in 2022, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva has said.

World IMF revises up Malaysia’s economic growth forecast this year The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised Malaysia’s economic growth forecast for the year from 5.1% to 5.4% in its latest World Economic Outlook report.

World Vietnam’s respect for human rights recognised internationally: expert Vietnam’s election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure is an international recognition of Vietnam's commitment to respect and protect human rights, a senior researcher from the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS) in Indonesia said on October 12.