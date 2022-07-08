Indonesia: General Election Commission regulations adopted
Indonesia has officially approved regulations of the General Election Commission (KPU) regarding registration, verification and identification of political parties participating in the 2024 elections.
The names of the participating political parties will be unveiled from July 29-31. The parties will make registration from August 1-14.
Competent agencies are scheduled to hold a draw to identify their ordinal numbers from August 14.
The general elections are slated for February 14, 2024.
In Indonesia, the general elections are conducted to elect the president and vice president as well as members of legislative bodies, including the People’s Consultative Assembly, the House of Representatives (DPR), and Regional Representatives Council.
Meanwhile, the regional elections are held to select governors, mayors, and district heads./.