Director general for ASEAN cooperation at the Indonesia n Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sidharto Surdyodipuro (second right), and the Ambassador of Canada to the Republic of Indonesia, Nadia Burger (second left), speak at a seminar in Jakarta on February 17, 2023. (Photo:ANTARA/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Director general for ASEAN cooperation at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sidharto Surdyodipuro has invited Canada to collaborate with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to develop an electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in the region.

Speaking at a seminar in Jakarta on February 17, Surdyodipuro said that Canada has significant potential in the area of energy transition, which could make Southeast Asia remain an epicenter of economic growth.



He affirmed Canada has abundant resources in critical minerals, such as cobalt and lithium. Canada can support and collaborate in the region in developing certain fields such as the electric vehicle ecosystem that ASEAN is pursuing as well as supporting renewable energy.

Suryodipuro also revealed that ASEAN member states are in talks for developing a regional ecosystem of electric vehicles./.