Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah has said reducing the financial burden on the unprivileged community and boosting people’s income have become a part of the Manpower Ministry's strategy for alleviating poverty.

During a working session with the National Team for the Acceleration of Poverty Reduction on August 26, Fauziyah said the ministry's poverty reduction efforts include the beginner self-employment (TKM) programme, which is targeting 100,000 people, and the advanced TKM programme for 1,800 participants.

The efforts also include the Productive Migrant Villages Programme, which is targeting to help 150 villages build productive independent businesses. The programme also envisages the active role of the village government.

She informed that the ministry will strive to increase people's income by improving their skills, providing labor market services for 2.2 million people, and building employment social welfare networks through vocational training targeting 119,729 participants.

According to the minister, poverty tends to increase in rural areas while unemployment rate is also on the rise in urban areas./.