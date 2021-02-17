World Czech diplomat writes on Vietnam’s fourth industrial revolution strategy The development of the digital economy in Vietnam will create new opportunities for Czech companies operating in this field in the Southeast Asian nation, particularly in cyber security or digital banking, according to Czech diplomat David Jarkulisch.

World Vietnam condemns terrorist attacks in Iraq: ambassador Vietnam condemns all terrorist attacks and extreme violence in Iraq, Vietnam's representative said at an online meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on February 16.

World Indonesia sets up two more special economic zones The Indonesian National Council for Special Economic Zones has approved two new special economic zones (SEZs), namely the Lido in West Java and the Java Integrated Industrial Ports and Estate (JIIPE) in East Java.