Indonesia, Malaysia further strengthen cooperation
A number of key matters have been agreed between Indonesia and Malaysia, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said at a joint press conference after his talks with Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on November 10.
The protection of Indonesian citizens in Malaysia was one of the four issues discussed by Widodo and Yaakob during their talks. The matter included the seeking of the conclusion of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for protecting Indonesian domestic helpers employed in Malaysia and a request for the immediate issuance of a permit to set up a community learning center in the Malaysian Peninsula, in accordance with the principles of education for all.
Second, the two sides wanted to conclude negotiations on state borders, both air and sea borders, which have so far made slow progress. The third issue was related to post-pandemic economic recovery; and the fourth involved Myanmar and the East Sea, among others.
The two leaders also witnessed the signing of bilateral MoUs in the education sector and on administrative assistance in the customs field.
Also heard at the press conference, Malaysia and Indonesia agreed to implement a travel corridor between the two countries through a Travel Corridor Arrangement or Vaccinated Travel Lane as both countries recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two sides said their relevant ministers will refine the arrangements so that the border between the two countries, involving the Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta-Kuala Lumpur and Kuala Lumpur-Bali-Kuala Lumpur routes, could be opened.
Yaakob’s three-day official visit to Indonesia began on November 9. This is his first overseas trip since he was assigned as the Prime Minister on August 21./.