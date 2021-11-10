ASEAN Vietnam confident in ASEAN – Australia cooperation in overcoming COVID-19: official With the role of the co-chair of the ADMM-Plus Experts' Working Group on Military Medicine with Brunei, Australia and ASEAN will have many practical activities to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic together, said a Vietnamese official while attending the informal ASEAN-Australia Defence Ministers’ Meeting on November 10.

World Malaysia ranks 10th globally with highest fully COVID-19 vaccinated rate Malaysia is ranked 10th among countries with the highest percentage of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 globally, according the New York Times' CodeBlue vaccination tracker.

World Thai Vietjet celebrates 10 millionth passenger milestone Thai Vietjet has celebrated its 10 millionth passenger milestone after five years of operation, reinforcing its leading position in Thailand’s domestic market.

World Thai Cabinet approves ASEAN-Canada FTA framework Thailand’s Cabinet on November 9 approved the negotiation framework for the ASEAN-Canada free trade agreement (FTA), hoping the pact will help open a gateway for Thailand to enter North America.