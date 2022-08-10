Illustrative image (Photo: Shutterstock)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Indonesia and Malaysia on August 9 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation in Kuala Lumpur.

Indonesian Minister of Defence Prabowo Subianto and his Malaysian counterpart Dato Seri Hishamuddin bin Tun Hussein inked the deal on the sidelines of the 42nd meeting of the General Border Committee Malaysia – Indonesia (GBC Malindo) from August 8-10.

Accordingly, the two sides will conduct regular bilateral dialogues and consultations about strategic issues related to military and defence for mutual benefit.



They will also share strategic information via thematic workshops, seminars and visits. Defence activities between the Indonesian National Military (TNI) and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will be strengthened.

The two countries will exchange visits and training courses and promote collaboration in defence science, technology and industry, among others./.