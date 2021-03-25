Illustrative image (Photo: Internet) Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)



Head of the BKF Febrio Kacaribu said some basic infrastructure facilities need to be built, including clean water supplies, household electricity, housing, toll-free roads, medical and education establishments, apart from infrastructure related to energy, toll roads, ports, railway terminals, airports, information technology and communications.



However, the Government estimated that it could meet about 37 percent of needed capital so that it needs the involvement of the private sector with 42 percent and the remainder from State-owned enterprises.



Kacaribu said the Government is building a list of national strategic projects, including 38 ones worth 644 trillion IDR this year. Most of them will be carried out in public-private partnership model.



The private sector will invest half of the total value of national strategic projects in infrastructure.



To attract more capital, further attention will be paid to financial reform./.

VNA