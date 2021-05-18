World Morgan Stanley cuts projection for Indonesia’s economic growth Morgan Stanley has cut its projection for Indonesia’s economic growth to 4.5 percent year-on-year from 6.3 percent in 2021, and to 5.4 percent from 5.5 percent in 2022.

World Thailand shows support for APEC statements Thailand has expressed its support for the three key statements to be announced by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, local media reported.

World World Economic Forum cancels 2021 annual meeting The World Economic Forum (WEF) has cancelled its annual meeting which was slated for August in Singapore due to the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Vietnam calls Libyan parties to comply with ceasefire Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, has called on parties involved in Libya to abide by the ceasefire agreement and resolve humanitarian issues in conformity with basic principles of international law.