Indonesia not to import rice this year
Indonesia will not import rice this year. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian Bureau of Logistics (Bulog) said it will not import rice this year as the government’s rice reserve stock (CBP) in Bulog’s warehouse is sufficient for sales of supply availability and price stabilisation (KPSH), market operations, disaster emergency response and social assistance.
Bulog president Budi Waseso said at a hearing with Commission IV under the House of Representatives on May 18 that as of May 17, rice stocks in Bulog’s warehouses reached nearly 1.4 million tonnes, consisting of 1.378 tonnes of CBP stocks and the remaining 17,329 tonnes of commercial rice.
Bulog may absorb rice until June because there is harvest left in May, he said, adding the amount of rice in stock will continue to increase.
By utilising the momentum of the main harvest, Bulog has optimised domestic rice procurement to maintain CBP stocks in the range of 1 million to 1.5 million tonnes.
Earlier, the Indonesian government announced a plan to import between 1 million and 1.5 million tonnes of the grain this year, which faced serious objections as the nation moved closer to peak harvest season, and farmers may face falling prices./.