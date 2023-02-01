Indonesia plans to ban copper exports in 2023 hinh anh 1Worker inspects mineral ore processing at a copper mine operated by Freeport Indonesia in Mimika, Papua (Photo: ANTARA)

Jakarta (VNA) Indonesian president Joko Widodo said his government will soon consider halting the export of unprocessed copper ores to encourage domestic processing of raw materials in the country’s industrialisation push, following a similar policy on nickel and bauxite

Speaking at Mandiri Investment Forum 2023, the president announced a ban on all bauxite exports starting in June 2023 under the downstream industry policy, following a similar move on nickel ore exports.

After nickel ore exports were banned several years ago to force the opening of processing plants in Indonesia, the value of nickel export recorded a 30-fold increase from 1 billion USD to 30-33 billion USD in 2022. The policy was sued by the European Union (EU) to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and Indonesia was announced to lose the lawsuit./.

VNA