World Singapore builds largest energy storage system in Southeast Asia Singapore’s SembCorp has entered the final stage of installing a 200-megawatt Energy Storage System (ESS) on Jurong Island, which is expected to be operational in this November.

World Russian scholars highlight Vietnamese cultural beauty Vietnamese traditional culture and history has been spotlighted at a scientific conference held by the Centre for Vietnam and ASEAN Studies under the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Far Eastern Studies in Moscow recently, which drew scholars, experts and lecturers from many universities across Russia.