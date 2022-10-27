Indonesia plans to build electricity connectivity in SE Asia
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (left) and the managing director of policy development and partnerships at the World Bank Mari Elka Pangestu (right) in Washington D.C., the US on October 23, 2022. (Photo: Antara)Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia is planning to build electricity connectivity in Southeast Asia with the involvement of several ASEAN countries, such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei, said a senior official.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto announced the plan during a recent discussion with Mari Elka Pangestu, a senior official of the World Bank, in Washington D.C, the US.
According to Hartarto, the availability of electrical energy was crucial, so it is necessary to build alternative electrical energy such as floating solar power plants (PLTS) under the electricity network infrastructure cooperation in the Southeast Asia region.
Also at the working session, both sides discussed efforts made by the Indonesian government and the role of the World Bank in achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs), especially the energy transition.
They focused their discussion on other topics, such as the role of Indonesia in ASEAN's energy connectivity, digital transformation, food security, and Partnership on Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII).
Regarding digital transformation, the minister said that the government has developed a data centre in the Nongsa Digital Park (NDP) Special Economic Zone (SEZ) as part of efforts to support the development of the digital economy in Indonesia and international connectivity, especially in Southeast Asia.
The NDP SEZ is expected to be one of the potential data centre development projects in Indonesia that can attract many investors.
According to Hartarto, the ASEAN Digital Master Plan 2025 needs the integration of digital investment and energy sources.
Regarding digitalisation in the finance sector, the government is making adjustments, such as the harmonisation of customs for e-commerce and digitisation of the tax sector, Hartarto said./.