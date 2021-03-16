World Indonesia gives tax exemption to electric vehicle producers Indonesia’s Ministry of Finance is planning to give tax exemption for 10 years to new investors in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, according to a government official.

ASEAN ASEAN, Japanese youths make 13 recommendations for ocean plastic pollution Twenty-two young intellectuals representing ten ASEAN member states and Japan, on March 16, adopted a joint declaration in which they expressed their concern over marine plastic waste and gave 13 recommendations.

World Thailand surveys locations for land bridge connecting Indian-Pacific Oceans The Government of Thailand is surveying locations in Chumphon and Ranong in the South for engineering, environmental and economic potential of a land bridge connecting the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, according to local media.