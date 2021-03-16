Indonesia plans to purchase 426 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines
The Indonesian Government is planning to secure 426 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the national vaccination programme, according to Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin.
A woman gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Tangerang city of Indonesia's Banten province on March 1, 2021 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Of the total, the prices and delivery schedules of 275 million doses have been confirmed, the official told a hearing with Commission IX of the House of Representatives on March 15.
The prices and delivery schedules of the remaining 151 million doses of vaccines are yet to be confirmed as the Government is waiting for free vaccines from the COVAX Facility, coordinated by the WHO and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), he explained.
Beside the government-purchased doses for the national vaccination programme that will be distributed for free to the public, the government is also planning to buy COVID-19 vaccines for Gotong Royong, the self-funded vaccination programme under which private companies would provide free vaccines for employees.
To ensure that the Gotong Royong programme does not affect the implementation of the national vaccination drive, the private sector will be carried out in private facilities and use different vaccines than those currently offered by the Government, the minister added.
Vaccines from Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Novavax, and Pfizer are being administered under the Government's vaccination programme. Meanwhile, the self-funded vaccination programme will use Sinopharm and Moderna vaccines.
Sadikin informed that Indonesia has so far received 11.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the COVAX Facility. Based on the latest information, the country may receive 54 million to 108 million doses of vaccines.
Also on March 15, Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said the country plans vaccinate 2 million Bali residents against the coronavirus from now to July in efforts to reignite travel in this tourist magnet.
He noted Bali has been included in the list of priority for the COVID-19 vaccination after holding a meeting with representatives of the central government and local government./.