World Laos: six development goals for 2021-2025 outlined at party congress Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith outlined six targets under the country’s Ninth Socio-economic Development Plan for 2021-2025 when addressing the ongoing 11th National Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) in Vientiane on January 13, according to the Vientiane Times.

World Thailand adopts strategic plan on bio, circular and green economy The Government of Thailand has adopted a strategic plan on the bio, circular and green (BCG) economy to drive economic growth from 2021 to 2026.

World Thailand’s economy forecast to grow 2.5 percent in 2021 Thailand's gross domestic product (GDP) growth is forecast at 2.5 percent this year, provided that the government maintains strict measures to contain new COVID-19 infections until February, said Krungthai Compass – a research unit of the Krungthai Bank.

World 5.9-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted West Sulawesi province in central Indonesia on January 14, the country’s meteorology and geophysics agency reported.