Indonesia posts record number of COVID-19 cases
Indonesia confirmed 11,557 COVID-19 cases on January 14, the highest number to date, according to the country’s Health Ministry.
A checkpoint in Malaysia (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) - Indonesia confirmed 11,557 COVID-19 cases on January 14, the highest number to date, according to the country’s Health Ministry.
This brought up the national tally to 869,600, with the death toll adding by 295 to 25,246.
According to the ministry, 7,741 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic to 711,205.
The coronavirus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.
The same day, the Philippines and Thailand posted the addition of 1,912 and 271 new cases, respectively.
Meanwhile, in Malaysia, given increasing number of daily cases and limited capacity of the health sector, the local health ministry has adjusted regulations on COVID-19 contact tracing and testing./.
