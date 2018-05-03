The second preparatory meeting towards the World Conference on Creative Economy 2018 is underway in Bali, Indonesia, on May 3 - 4. (Photo: VNA)



– The second preparatory meeting towards the World Conference on Creative Economy 2018 is underway in Bali, Indonesia, on May 3 - 4, discussing various issues for the conference in November this year.The meeting, held by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, gathered representatives from foreign countries, international organisations, the private sector, think-tanks and scientists, and economists.Delegates to the meeting discussed the creative economy as a driver for inclusive and equal opportunities for all and a bridge for communications and understanding among nations and cultures. The meeting also launched initiatives to boost the creative economy and integrate this new concept into multilateral diplomacy.Speaking at the event, Secretary General of the Indonesian Foreign Affairs Mayerfas said the creative economy has become increasingly important to many countries and significantly contributed to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and job creation. For many nations, the creative economy is a growth engine that relies heavily on human talents, he noted.This economy will create incentives for creativity, promote open opportunities and have impacts on many other aspects of the society, he added.In Indonesia, the creative economy accounts for about 7.3 percent of the country’s GDP and the government always gives priority to this sector, Mayerfas told Vietnam News Agency.Particularly, Indonesian President Joko Widodo considers it a key sector with focus on the development of start-ups and information technology. Indonesia expects the creative economy will contribute to about 20 percent of GDP in the next few years, he added.During the two-day meeting, the delegates will also discuss issues, such as legal frameworks to create an enabling environment for creative economy; protection and promotion of intellectual property and supporting financing system; the financial relationship between creative economy and enterprises; and the role of small and medium-size enterprises.-VNA