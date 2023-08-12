World Singapore fixes September 1 as presidential election day Singaporeans will go to the polls on September 1 to vote for the nation’s ninth President, should there be more than one eligible candidate, according to the Writ of Election, issued by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on August 11.

World 7th Cambodian NA to convene first sitting on August 21 The first sitting of the 7th Cambodian National Assembly (NA) will be convened on August 21, nearly one month after its election that took place on July 23.

World Argentina, ASEAN step up cooperation, integration The embassies of Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia in Argentina, in coordination with the Argentine Foreign Ministry, held a ceremony in Buenos Aires on August 11 to mark the 56th founding anniversary of ASEAN (August 8).