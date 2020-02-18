Indonesia: radiation found near Jakarta
Jakarta (VNA) - The Nuclear Energy Regulatory Agency (Bapeten) of Indonesia has issued a statement telling residents to stay away from a piece of land in Serpong, 43 km south of Jakarta, because it has been contaminated with radiation.
Bapeten said it had discovered an elevated level of radioactive isotope Caesium-137 during a routine test for radioactivity in the area.
Bapeten spokesman Abdul Qohhar said radiation levels had fallen over the weekend because of Bapeten’s decontamination process, which included removing soil and cutting down plants.
Djarot Sulistio Wisnubroto, a researcher at the National Nuclear Energy Agency (Batan), said the impact should not be harmful to residents and the levels have now fallen to 20-30 microSv per hour.
External exposure to large amounts of Caesium-137 can cause burns, radiation sickness and even death in some cases. It also increases the risk of cancer.
Indonesia does not have an active nuclear power industry, but a reactor used for research is about 3 km away from the site of the contamination./.
