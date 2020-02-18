World Singapore Airlines to cut flights Singapore Airlines Ltd said on February 18 that it will temporarily cut flights across its global network in the next three months due to falling demand as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

World Foreign tourists to Philippines up 15 percent in 2019, exceeding target The total number of international tourists to the Philippines in 2019 increased 15.24 percent year-on-year to hit record 8.26 million, surpassing the set target, the Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) said on February 17.

World Singapore, Thailand strengthen measures to cope with COVID-19 outbreak Singapore will roll out a new stay-home notice for its residents and long-term pass holders returning from mainland China as part of efforts to respond to the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

World Thailand extends emergency decree in three southern provinces The current emergency decree in Thailand’s three southernmost border provinces will be extended for three more months, from March 20 to June 19, said Secretary General of the Thai National Security Council Gen Somsak Rungsita.