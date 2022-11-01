Indonesia ready to shut down coal-fired power plants in 2027
Indonesia is ready to shut down coal-fired power plants, with a total capacity of 9.1 gigawatts, as early as in 2027, the country's Antara news agency reported, quoting Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.
Addressing the Economic Priorities Forum recently, Airlangga said the move was part of energy diversification as a result of the country’s endeavours for the G20 Summit next month.
The other energy diversification effort is to make the use of biofuel and renewable energy, such as solar and hydro energy, to generate electricity, he said, adding that the government is also contemplating on using nuclear energy for power plants.
The country has been committed to the Paris Agreement through the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to cut carbon emissions by 29% in 2030 at the latest and achieve net zero emissions by 2060 or earlier.
The minister stressed that the commitment is crucial, given that a variety of natural disasters, such as floods and landslides, which affected Indonesia in the past few years are the impact of climate change./.