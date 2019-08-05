Major blackout affects Jakarta, Java (Source: en.tempo.co)

– The power systems in Indonesia’s Jakarta capital and Java island have been recovered nearly completely on early August 5, 12 hours after a massive blackout occurred in the afternoon of the previous day.The country's state-owned electricity company Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) said that the two systems, North and South, each have two circuits that provide the backbone for the 500 kilovolts that support Java and Bali.One of the north circuit points, Ungaran-Pemalang, Central Java, faced disruption followed by the second circuit, creating unstable voltage and frequency in transmission that then led to the major blackout in Greater Jakarta and several cities in Java.The incident made tens of millions of locals have no electricity for daily activities, and telecoms services and the traffic light system disrupted.Jakarta is the centre for government and business in Indonesia, and home to more than 10 million people. The capital suffers periodic blackouts, but usually short-lived and confined to certain areas.-VNA