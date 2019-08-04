Tsunami caused severe damage in Banten, Indonesia, in December 2018 (Photo: VNA)

– Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) on August 4 warned that 4-6m waves may attack some areas, including the waters of Bengkulu-Enggano island.According to the agency, high waves may also affect southern coasts of Lampung, southern part of Sunda, southern areas of Java and Lombok, as well as the south of Bali-Lombok-Alas strait.It advised the coastal community to apply preventive measures against the disaster.However, BMKG Vice Director Mulyono Rahadi said that the warning is not related to the 6.9-magnitude quake that happened in Banten province in August 2, killing five people, injuring four others and damaging 178 houses.The agency also rejected the rumour of a possible 9-magnitude quake due to no scientific basis. It called on the community to keep a close watch on official forecast.Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire".-VNA