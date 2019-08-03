People evacuate from high-rise buildings following a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo instructed competent agencies, including Indonesia’s disaster management agency (BNPB) and military forces to work together to overcome quake consequences after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia’s Sumatra island on August 2 evening.



He also ordered the agencies to keep a close watch on situations after the quake for prompt actions, and especially ensure safety for people in affected areas.



The Indonesian President called on people to stay vigilant and follow official information from functional agencies.



The Indonesian geophysics agency on August 2 lifted tsunami warning hours after the earthquake.



Previously, the BNPB urged people living near the coast in Banten province, Java island to move onto higher ground over fear of 3m-high tsunamis.



Meanwhile, the PT Kereta Commuter Indonesia (KCI) said the new subway system in Jakarta maintained normal operation and was safe.



PT KCI spokeswoman Anne Purba said when the quake occurred, the subway system halted operation for a moment but resumed afterwards. The company had examined the system and affirmed that all safety conditions were met.



The hotel and tourism association in Banten reported no casualties in hotels and tourism facilities in the area after the disaster.



Initial statistics of the BNPB showed that 26 houses and offices in 15 sub-regions of Sukabumi and West Java were damaged and the figure is projected to increase.



Thousands of people had to evacuate because their houses were destroyed or over fear of aftershocks.



The BNPB sent a response team to the quake-hit area to join hands with the local authorities in search and rescue activities.



Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire".



Last year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island killed more than 2,200 people, with another thousand declared missing.-VNA