Indonesia re-opens sailing route to Malaysia
The Indonesian Ministry of Transportation has allowed the resumption of sailing route from Karimun international port in Riau Islands to Stulang Laut port in Malaysia after a two-year hiatus due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indonesian migrant workers from Malaysia at Batam Centre (Photo: https://theindonesia.suara.com/)
Head of Riau’s transportation office Junaidi said on April 13 that the request to re-open access from Karimun to Malaysia was submitted in late February, after the Indonesian government reopened international sailing routes from Bintan and Batam to Malaysia and Singapore.
However, Karimun international port has yet to be reopened due to lack of permits from the Directorate General of Immigration (DGI), Ministry of Law and Human Rights.
According to Junaidi, the entrance to international ports in Batam and Bintan has been re-opened since late February. A number of policies have also been implemented to attract international tourists, such as canceling the PCR test requirement for travelers from Malaysia and Singapore at Bandar Telani Bentan port in Bintan, Batam Centre International Ferry Terminal, and Harbor Bay Port and Nongsa Port.
A same policy has been applied to international tourists entering Indonesia through the Port of Sri Bintan Pura in Tanjungpinang city of Riau Islands./.