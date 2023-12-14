World Philippines lowers GDP target for 2023 The Philippines is tempering its economic growth outlook for 2024 as it braces for "difficult months" when the El Nino weather phenomenon takes its toll.

World Malaysia sees sharp drop in seafood catches Malaysia’s seafood catches have dropped sharply by nearly 300,000 tonnes since 2016 due to climate change impacts, according to the Department of Fisheries (DoF).

World Cambodia’s export turnover slightly rises in 11 months Cambodia exported nearly 20.5 billion USD worth of goods in the first 11 months of 2023, a slight increase of 1.2% year-on-year, according to a report released recently by the General Department of Customs and Excise.

World Thailand's economy in crisis: PM Srettha Thavisin Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on December 13 expressed his concern over the current state of the economy as being in a crisis, and said he felt “heavy-hearted” about the economic prospects next year.