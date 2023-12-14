Indonesia, RoK shake hands in establishing e-bus ecosystem in Bali
Deputy Minister for Maritime and Natural Resources Affairs at the Ministry of National Development Planning, Vivi Yulaswati (second from the right), and Country Representative for the Global Green Growth Institute in Indonesia, Jaeseung Lee (center), display the memorandum of understanding on the collaboration for the electric vehicle trial project and the development of a roadmap for green transportation investment in Bali. (Photo: kompas.id)Jakarta (VNA) - The Indonesian Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas) and the government of the Republic of Korea have agreed to cooperate to establish an ecosystem of electric buses to support public transport in Bali.
Deputy Minister for Maritime Affairs and Natural Resources Vivi Yulaswati said on December 13 that the collaboration aims to support the achievement of the net zero emissions target by 2060, adding that the transportation sector is currently the second-highest contributor of emissions.
According to her, a pilot project will be conducted in four regions in Bali, namely Denpasar, Badung, Gianyar, and Tabanan, over the next three years. She expressed her hope that it will be expanded to 20 other big cities.
During the trial period, her ministry will prepare the required infrastructure, including through bus procurement, establishment of charging stations, routes, and sidewalks, and deployment of operators in the field.
The electric vehicle ecosystem trial and the development of a green transportation investment road map in Bali will cost 8.8 million USD, and will be supported by partners of the two countries, namely the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI).
Till December 2027, the GGGI will assist in feasibility studies, implementation, finances, and the provision of electric buses and the supporting ecosystem, Yulaswati informed./.