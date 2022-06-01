At the event. (Photo: ANTARA/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have pledged to strengthen their cooperation in the marine and fishery sector, particularly for ensuring the quality of products.

The commitment was made at a meeting between the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fishery and the RoK’s National Fishery Products Quality Management Service (NFQS).



Hari Maryadi, an official at the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fishery, said Indonesia and the RoK have a good history in maritime and fishery cooperation, including in fish trade relations.



In an effort to maintain the quality and security of fishery yields, the two institutions have formed a bilateral cooperation since September 2, 2016.



At the meeting, the two institutions agreed to formalise the Arrangement on the Cooperation in Quality Control and Hygiene Safety of Import and Export Fish and Fishery Products.



They also lauded and acknowledged the fishery results security and quality assurance system implemented within their respective countries.



Besides, the two institutions discussed the latest developments related to fish commodity and fishery result trade.



They also discussed technical changes that may occur within the fish commodity and fishery result trade between them./.