World Vietnam’s efforts in COVID-19 response impressive: Swiss official President of the Switzerland-Vietnam Friendship Association (SVA) Anjuska Weil has expressed her deep impression on the Vietnamese government’s efforts in preventing the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Russia to actively support Vietnam to play role as ASEAN Chair: FM Russia will actively support Vietnam to play its role as the Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2020, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Vietnam News Agency's correspondents in Russia at a press conference informing the outcomes of the online Special ASEAN-Russia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 on June 17.