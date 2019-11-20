Indonesia speeds up refinery projects
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia is striving to complete six refinery projects worth 60 billion USD of PT Pertamina in the next two years.
The six national strategic projects consist of four refinery development master plans of Balikpapan, Balongan, Cilacap, and Dumai, and two new grass-root refineries of Tuban and Bontang.
According to Ignatius Talullembang, Pertamina’s director of processing and petrochemical, these projects are part of the government’s programme to reduce imports of fuel products.
Indonesia’s current refinery capacity is only about 800,000 barrels per day, while the domestic fuel consumption is 1.4 million barrels per day, he said.
Pertamina estimated that the six refineries will help save 12 billion USD and generate to 109 million USD in additional tax revenue per year.
Furthermore, they will attract 172,000 workers and increase local budget revenues by 30-50 percent./.