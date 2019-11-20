World Office of Permanent Court of Arbitration launched in Singapore The Singapore Office of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) was officially launched at Maxwell Chambers Suites building on November 19, said Senior Minister of State for Law Edwin Tong.

World Indonesia hopes to draw nearly 64 billion USD investment in energy Indonesian coordinating minister for maritime and investment affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said he expects investment in the energy sector excluding oil and gas to reach 63.6 billion USD by 2024.

World Thailand tightens security for Pope Francis’s visit Police forces in Bangkok city are preparing to provide security for the visit of Pope Francis to Thailand on November 20-23.

World Isuzu Indonesia to export products to Southeast Asia next year Indonesia’s joint venture automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer, PT Isuzu Astra Motor Indonesia, is ready to export its products to the Southeast Asian market from early 2020 following its successful sale in the domestic market.