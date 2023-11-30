World Vietnam emphasises necessity to completely eliminate nuclear weapons The total elimination of nuclear weapons is the common interest of humankind and requires efforts and political determination of all countries, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, stressed at the second meeting of state parties to the Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).

Indonesia spends 1 million USD on trials to prevent dengue spread Indonesia's Ministry of Health has allocated 16 billion IDR (around 1.03 million USD) for trials involving the use of mosquitos with Wolbachia bacterium to check dengue spread in five Indonesian cities.

Laos to list electronic cigarettes among addictive substances Laos plans to amend and supplement certain provisions of the law on drug prevention and control, with electronic cigarettes to be included in the list of substances and precursors classified as addictive.

Malaysia to set up permanent disaster relief centres In order to minimise damage caused by annual floods, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said that permanent disaster relief centres (PPKB) will be established immediately, with the pilot project to begin in nine states in the country.