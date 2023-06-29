Indonesia spends over 380 million USD to buy 13 radar systems from France
Indonesia has orderd 13 ground-controlled interception (GCI) radars from French company Thales with 345 million EUR (30 million USD).
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia has orderd 13 ground-controlled interception (GCI) radars from French company Thales with 345 million EUR (30 million USD).
Brigadier General Edwin Adrian Sumantha, head of the Public Relations Bureau of Indonesia’s Ministry of Defence, said that the price of each GM403 radar is about 446.8 billion IDR (30 million USD).
The purchase contract was signed between Thales and Indonesian state-run defence company PT Len Industri Indonesia on April 20.
The system will be delivered within 48 months, while the warranty is 36 months.
Thales GM403 radar can reach targets as far as 450 kilometres./.
Brigadier General Edwin Adrian Sumantha, head of the Public Relations Bureau of Indonesia’s Ministry of Defence, said that the price of each GM403 radar is about 446.8 billion IDR (30 million USD).
The purchase contract was signed between Thales and Indonesian state-run defence company PT Len Industri Indonesia on April 20.
The system will be delivered within 48 months, while the warranty is 36 months.
Thales GM403 radar can reach targets as far as 450 kilometres./.