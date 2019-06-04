Central Java Police inspects the search of a house in Kartasura, Sukohoarjo, early on June 4, 2019 (Source: https://en.tempo.co

- A suicide bomb attack on the night of June 3 in Central Java, Indonesia, was reportedly aimed at police.Central Java Police Chief Insp. Gen. RyckoAmelza Daniel said a man set off a suicide bomb at the Kartasura police shelter at about 10:30 p.m. local time.There were seven police officers on duty in the station but fortunately none was injured, he added.Witnesses said a young man in a black shirt and jeans went to the Kartasura police headquarters and detonated a bomb attached to his body.The bomber was found still alive but severely injured in the explosion. He was taken to hospital and is currently in critical condition.Meanwhile, Sukabumi city’s police in West Java on the night of June 3 conducted a large-scale raid and smashed a terrorist plot in front of Juang building, built in 1945, on Veteran road. Police arrested two teenagers on motorbikes who were accused of trying to break the police barrier to carry out terrorist activities around Sukabumi city.-VNA