Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan has said Indonesia's Travel and Tourism Development Index score increased, from 4.2 to 4.4 and rose from the 44th ranking to 32nd.

For the first time, Indonesia has surpassed Thailand and Malaysia in the rankings, he said.

Such achievement prompted President Joko Widodo to call for priority to developing five super-priority tourist destinations in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara as part of the national strategic programme.

Luhut expressed hope that a series of new tourist destinations will debut with their typical identity intact.

As tourism in Asia-Pacific is expected to return normal by 2024, he urged Indonesia to fully prepare to popularise its tourism via international events in the country./.