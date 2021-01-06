ASEAN New COVID-19 wave in Thailand drives over 100,000 out of work More than 100,000 employees in Thailand have lost their jobs or been suspended from work as over 6,000 businesses in 28 red-zone provinces closed in the wake of the new COVID-19 outbreak.

World Cambodia intensifies checks along borders with Vietnam, Thailand Cambodia has stepped up checks along its borders with Vietnam and Thailand, as the new strain of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the COVID-19, has been detected in the two countries.

ASEAN Singapore economy shrinks by 5.8 pct last year Singapore’s gross domestic product (GDP) was estimated at minus 5.8 percent last year, the country’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced on January 4.

ASEAN Indonesia begins COVID-19 vaccine distribution Indonesia on January 3 started nationwide distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine that was developed by Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech and mass inoculations are scheduled to begin later this month.