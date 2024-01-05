World Inauguration of CVA headquarters showcases Vietnam-Cambodia solidarity The new headquarters of the Central Committee of the Cambodian Veterans’ Association (CVA), funded by the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, was inaugurated and put into use in Kien Svay district, the Cambodian province of Kandal on January 4.

World Indonesia spends nearly 30 billion USD on infrastructure in 2023 Indonesia's Finance Minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, has disclosed that the country allocated 455.8 trillion IDR (approximately 29.4 billion USD) from the state budget for infrastructure investment last year.