Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita has said that the country is targeting to produce 2 million electric motorcycles by 2024.



Speaking at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between ION Mobility and State-run electricity provider PLN on November 2, the minister said the Ministry of Industry needs to fulfill certain responsibilities on the supply side, while other ministries and agencies, including PLN, will need to carry out tasks related to infrastructure.



Currently, Indonesia has 35 electric motorcycle factories with a production capacity of 1.1 million units per year, and their number is set to increase with Singapore’s ION Mobility planning to also build a factory in Karawang, West Java, he noted.



With the efforts made by the government and other stakeholders, he said it is expected that Indonesia will be able to switch from fuel vehicles to electric vehicles as the potential is huge.



Under the electric vehicle road map, the Indonesian Government is targeting to put 2 million electric vehicles on the roads by 2025./.