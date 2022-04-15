World Singapore tightens monetary policy for third time to deal with inflation The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on April 14 tightened monetary policy, the third time since October 2021, with the aim to combat inflation that is expected to heat up.

World Singapore's GDP expands by 3.4 percent in Q1 Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry recently announced that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3.4 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2022, moderating from the 6.1 percent growth in the previous quarter, reported Xinhua news agency.

World Indonesia re-opens sailing route to Malaysia The Indonesian Ministry of Transportation has allowed the resumption of sailing route from Karimun international port in Riau Islands to Stulang Laut port in Malaysia after a two-year hiatus due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.