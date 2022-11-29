Illustrative image (Photo: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia's state food procurement agency Bulog said that it has been assigned by the Government to import rice to improve national reserves which currently stand at 594,000 tonnes.



Bulog chief executive Budi Waseso said recently that the agency plans to procure an additional 500,000 tonnes of rice from local farmers.



Arief Prasetyo Adi, chairman of the National Food Agency (Bapanas), said that the reserves could drop to 342,000 tonnes by year end if there is no new supply.

Indonesia is aiming to secure 1.2 million tonnes of rice reserves by year-end./.