World ASEAN, Chinese leaders discuss measures to promote relations: Spokeswoman Within the framework of the 25th ASEAN-China Summit, leaders of ASEAN nations and China discussed a series of measures to promote their comprehensive strategic partnership for sustainable development across all fields, actively and effectively contributing to peaceful cooperation, stability and prosperity in the region and in the world, said Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

ASEAN ASEAN strengthens mutual legal assistance, cooperation The ASEAN Law Forum took place in Hanoi on November 17, focusing on sharing experience in the implementation of mutual legal assistance in civil and commercial matters within the framework of The Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH).

World Indonesia uses weather-modifying technology for G20 Summit Indonesia has used weather-modifying technology (TMC) to mitigate extreme weather impacts to ensure a smooth and successful G20 summit.

World Thailand to issue medical treatment visa next year The Thai Government on November 15 approved the Public Health Ministry’s proposal to issue visas for foreigners coming to Thailand for medical treatment.