Indonesia attracts 8 billion USD from G20 investment commitments
Indonesian Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia said his country managed to secure around 8 billion USD in investment commitments from this year’s G20 Summit series of events.
Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), Bahlil Lahadalia (Photo: ANTARA)Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia said his country managed to secure around 8 billion USD in investment commitments from this year’s G20 Summit series of events.
However, this figure is predicted to continue to increase because a number of agreements have not been officially signed.
“The investment commitments that have been signed are around 7-8 billion USD, but others worth around 10 billion USD have yet to be signed,” said Bahlil. Lahadalia in a November 17 press release.
He said the investment commitments that Indonesia received came from the Republic of Korea, China and several European countries.
“The details will be announced later when we sign the HoA (Head of Agreement),” added Bahlil Lahadalia.
Previously, he revealed that during the series of the G20 Summit events in Bali, he had held bilateral meetings with a number of countries as well as companies in various sectors./.