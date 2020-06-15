World Nearly 300 Cambodian SMEs apply for loans from ARDB Cambodia’s Agriculture and Rural Development Bank (ARDB) said that it has received more than 288 loan applications so far with a total value of 31 million USD from small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), according to Khmer Times.

World Thailand, Indonesia plan to welcome foreign visitors Around 1,000 foreign visitors are expected to be allowed to enter Thailand per day and the standard 14-day COVID-19 quarantine rule will be waived, according to an implementation plan to be submitted for approval of the country’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

World Thailand among countries recovering best from COVID-19 epidemic The Prime Minister of Thailand has thanked all Thai people for their contribution to the fight against COVID-19, saying that have helped place Thailand second among countries recovering best from the COVID-19 epidemic.

World Thai Vietjet becomes first airline to return to Phuket airport Following the announcement of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) about re-opening Phuket International airport for domestic flight operation starting from June 13, Thai Vietjet is the first and only airline confirmed to resume operation of the route between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Phuket international airport to serve passengers demand from that date.