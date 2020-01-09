Indonesia to sign billion-USD energy, trade deals in Abu Dhabi
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo will oversee the signing of 10 energy and trade deals worth a total of 18.8 billion USD on a visit to Abu Dhabi, according to Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Pandjaitan.
Among the agreements is Indonesian state energy firm Peramina’s deal with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) to upgrade a West Java refinery. Peramina will also sign a deal to buy between 170,000 tonnes and 520,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas from the ADNOC.
President Widodo will witness the signings this weekend on his first overseas trip of the year, following an official visit by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan to Indonesia in July.
Widodo, whose second term in office began in October, is keen to attract more foreign investors to help create jobs and boost growth in Southeast Asia’s largest economy./.
