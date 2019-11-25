RoK, Indonesia boost bilateral cooperation
Leaders of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Indonesia on November 25 discussed ways to strengthen their cooperation in various areas, including infrastructure projects and the economy.
Hanoi (VNA) – Leaders of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Indonesia on November 25 discussed ways to strengthen their cooperation in various areas, including infrastructure projects and the economy.
During the meeting in Busan on the sidelines of a special summit between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the RoK, RoK President Moon Jae-in and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo discussed ways to expand the scope of cooperation in various areas. In particular, they shared their understanding of the expansion of Korean firms taking part in Indonesia's infrastructure projects.
The RoK President called for Widodo's attention and support to help Korean automakers operate their businesses stably in the Indonesian market.
President Widodo, for his part, hoped that more Korean firms could participate in various infrastructure projects as his country is active in attracting investment on the basis of solid economic growth.
On the same day, the RoK’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said the country concluded a free trade deal with Indonesia, called the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), a move aimed at expanding its trade portfolio in the Southeast Asian market.
The two countries will officially sign the deal in the first half of 2020 and implement it after securing approval from their respective parliaments, the ministry said.
The two resumed their FTA negotiations this year after a hiatus of five years. The talks began in 2012./.
During the meeting in Busan on the sidelines of a special summit between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the RoK, RoK President Moon Jae-in and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo discussed ways to expand the scope of cooperation in various areas. In particular, they shared their understanding of the expansion of Korean firms taking part in Indonesia's infrastructure projects.
The RoK President called for Widodo's attention and support to help Korean automakers operate their businesses stably in the Indonesian market.
President Widodo, for his part, hoped that more Korean firms could participate in various infrastructure projects as his country is active in attracting investment on the basis of solid economic growth.
On the same day, the RoK’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said the country concluded a free trade deal with Indonesia, called the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), a move aimed at expanding its trade portfolio in the Southeast Asian market.
The two countries will officially sign the deal in the first half of 2020 and implement it after securing approval from their respective parliaments, the ministry said.
The two resumed their FTA negotiations this year after a hiatus of five years. The talks began in 2012./.