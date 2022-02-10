World ASEAN, Russia keen to bring relations to new height The ASEAN-Russia strategic partnership is hoped to be lifted to a new height, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said during a regular press briefing in Moscow on February 9.

World Malaysia’s wholesale, retail trade hits 310 billion USD in 2021 Malaysia’s wholesale and retail trade valued at 1.3 trillion MYR (310 billion USD) in 2021, posting a year-on-year expansion of 4 percent, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

World Japan, Philippines to hold 'two-plus-two' security talks within this month Japan and the Philippines plan to hold their first ministerial security talks online later this month, aiming to bolster cooperation in regional security, especially maritime issues.